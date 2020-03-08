$66.15 Million in Sales Expected for Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) to report $66.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.65 million and the lowest is $64.80 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $57.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $376.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.36 million to $385.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $469.85 million, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $489.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $223.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.90. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $5.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,015,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

