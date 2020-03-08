Zacks: Analysts Expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $547.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will report sales of $547.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $497.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $679.00 million. First Solar reported sales of $531.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cascend Securities lowered their price target on First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Solar has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.85.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $420,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,437,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,310 shares of company stock worth $2,099,959 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

