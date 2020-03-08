G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $791.81 Million

Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report sales of $791.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $788.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $798.26 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $766.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.50%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $938.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,227.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,130,000 after buying an additional 397,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $13,947,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

