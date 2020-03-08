Analysts Expect Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $561.05 Million

Brokerages expect that Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) will post sales of $561.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $558.30 million to $565.00 million. Fortinet posted sales of $472.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.48.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.75. Fortinet has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $121.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total transaction of $265,859.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,603.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,963 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet by 70.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

