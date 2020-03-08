Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Director Sells $840,579.30 in Stock

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MNST opened at $66.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.25. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,338,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,436,000 after purchasing an additional 173,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $258,650,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

