$134.10 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will post sales of $134.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.20 million and the highest is $143.23 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $181.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $415.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $392.37 million to $452.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $428.54 million, with estimates ranging from $404.35 million to $450.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLNG shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,468,173 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,418,000 after purchasing an additional 507,003 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,457,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after buying an additional 87,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 104,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,963,000. 62.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLNG stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

