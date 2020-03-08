Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AGY opened at GBX 10.10 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The company has a market cap of $64.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.40. Allergy Therapeutics has a 12-month low of GBX 8 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 15.70 ($0.21).

Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 2.40 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Allergy Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allergy Therapeutics

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. It sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees. The company's products include Pollinex, Pollinex Quattro, Oralvac, Acarovac Plus, and Venomil.

