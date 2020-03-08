Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) have trended extremely negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Manchester United earned a coverage optimism score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

MANU has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:MANU opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $680.50 million, a PE ratio of 100.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.78. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

