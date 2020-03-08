Daniel P. Burkland Sells 12,632 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $923,272.88. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,203,785.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FIVN opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Five9 Inc has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $80.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -899.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.69.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,141 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,058,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,086,000 after purchasing an additional 811,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Five9 by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 486,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,013,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,252,000 after purchasing an additional 404,527 shares during the period.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

