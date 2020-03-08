Dorvin D. Lively Acquires 15,000 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Stock

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) CFO Dorvin D. Lively purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $907,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,831. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.78. Planet Fitness Inc has a twelve month low of $56.14 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLNT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after buying an additional 66,057 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 343.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.