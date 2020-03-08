Lana L. Hillebrand Sells 8,944 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Stock

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AEP opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.44. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $2,553,710,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after buying an additional 966,851 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,911,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in American Electric Power by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,802,000 after buying an additional 629,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,054,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,652,000 after buying an additional 421,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

