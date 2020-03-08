Randy Ban Sells 10,000 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $865,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $865,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Randy Ban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $762,100.00.

INSP opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.80. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

INSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

