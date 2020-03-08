Randy Ban Sells 10,000 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $865,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $865,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Randy Ban also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 4th, Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $762,100.00.

INSP opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.80. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

INSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Allergy Therapeutics Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap
Allergy Therapeutics Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap
Manchester United Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows
Manchester United Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows
Daniel P. Burkland Sells 12,632 Shares of Five9 Inc Stock
Daniel P. Burkland Sells 12,632 Shares of Five9 Inc Stock
Dorvin D. Lively Acquires 15,000 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc Stock
Dorvin D. Lively Acquires 15,000 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc Stock
Lana L. Hillebrand Sells 8,944 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc Stock
Lana L. Hillebrand Sells 8,944 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc Stock
Randy Ban Sells 10,000 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems Stock
Randy Ban Sells 10,000 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report