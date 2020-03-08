Christian Klemt Sells 15,750 Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CAO Christian Klemt sold 15,750 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $823,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

  • On Tuesday, January 28th, Christian Klemt sold 11,975 shares of Uniqure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $736,103.25.

Shares of QURE opened at $52.18 on Friday. Uniqure NV has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 14.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,863,000 after buying an additional 740,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,859,000 after buying an additional 469,948 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uniqure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,854,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,580,000 after buying an additional 445,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uniqure during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,094,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Uniqure from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.85.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

