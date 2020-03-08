Scott Welch Sells 11,030 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Scott Welch sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $802,653.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,254.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.69. Five9 Inc has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $80.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -899.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,121,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 5,538.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.