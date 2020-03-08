Scott Welch Sells 11,030 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Scott Welch sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $802,653.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,254.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of FIVN stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.69. Five9 Inc has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $80.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -899.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.
