Paul E. Szurek Sells 7,200 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Stock

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $799,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,914,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

COR stock opened at $109.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.21 and a 200-day moving average of $115.16. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $98.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,027,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,167,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,851,000 after acquiring an additional 29,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $70,377,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $58,651,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,837,000 after acquiring an additional 30,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

