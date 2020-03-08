Cd Baer Pettit Sells 2,500 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Stock

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at $91,742,700.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cd Baer Pettit also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 4th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total value of $743,900.00.

Shares of MSCI opened at $285.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.09. Msci Inc has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $335.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.68 and its 200-day moving average is $256.22.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,687,000 after purchasing an additional 204,958 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Msci by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,529,000 after buying an additional 42,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Msci by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,550,000 after buying an additional 49,118 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Msci by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,460,000 after buying an additional 31,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Msci during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,726,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Msci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.78.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Allergy Therapeutics Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap
Allergy Therapeutics Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap
Manchester United Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows
Manchester United Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows
Daniel P. Burkland Sells 12,632 Shares of Five9 Inc Stock
Daniel P. Burkland Sells 12,632 Shares of Five9 Inc Stock
Dorvin D. Lively Acquires 15,000 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc Stock
Dorvin D. Lively Acquires 15,000 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc Stock
Lana L. Hillebrand Sells 8,944 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc Stock
Lana L. Hillebrand Sells 8,944 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc Stock
Randy Ban Sells 10,000 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems Stock
Randy Ban Sells 10,000 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report