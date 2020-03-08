Cd Baer Pettit Sells 2,500 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Stock

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at $91,742,700.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cd Baer Pettit also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Msci alerts:

On Tuesday, February 4th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total value of $743,900.00.

Shares of MSCI opened at $285.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.09. Msci Inc has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $335.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.68 and its 200-day moving average is $256.22.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,687,000 after purchasing an additional 204,958 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Msci by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,529,000 after buying an additional 42,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Msci by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,550,000 after buying an additional 49,118 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Msci by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,460,000 after buying an additional 31,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Msci during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,726,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Msci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.78.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.