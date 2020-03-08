Xiaodong Wang Sells 5,000 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total transaction of $785,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,395,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,141,441.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $153.31 on Friday. Beigene Ltd has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $210.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.59 and its 200 day moving average is $159.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 221.53%. The company had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.30 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Beigene by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,550,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,363,000 after purchasing an additional 998,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,447,000 after acquiring an additional 88,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter worth $67,449,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 268,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 98,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

