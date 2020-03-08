Xiaodong Wang Sells 5,000 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total transaction of $785,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,395,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,141,441.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $153.31 on Friday. Beigene Ltd has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $210.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.59 and its 200 day moving average is $159.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 221.53%. The company had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.30 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Beigene by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,550,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,363,000 after purchasing an additional 998,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,447,000 after acquiring an additional 88,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter worth $67,449,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 268,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 98,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Allergy Therapeutics Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap
Allergy Therapeutics Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap
Manchester United Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows
Manchester United Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows
Daniel P. Burkland Sells 12,632 Shares of Five9 Inc Stock
Daniel P. Burkland Sells 12,632 Shares of Five9 Inc Stock
Dorvin D. Lively Acquires 15,000 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc Stock
Dorvin D. Lively Acquires 15,000 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc Stock
Lana L. Hillebrand Sells 8,944 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc Stock
Lana L. Hillebrand Sells 8,944 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc Stock
Randy Ban Sells 10,000 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems Stock
Randy Ban Sells 10,000 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report