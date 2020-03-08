Jennifer Noel Harris Sells 10,519 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 10,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $778,406.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,790,166. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Noel Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Q2 alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Jennifer Noel Harris sold 7,275 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $632,997.75.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,000 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $1,191,150.00.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.24. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $64.10 and a 12-month high of $93.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.90 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,492,000. Tremblant Capital Group raised its stake in Q2 by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,063,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after buying an additional 487,512 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,703,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,158,000 after buying an additional 425,045 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Q2 by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 546,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,316,000 after buying an additional 244,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Q2 by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 694,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,273,000 after buying an additional 154,026 shares during the period.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.