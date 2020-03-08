Robert N. Duelks Sells 7,658 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $773,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.17. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.55 and a 52-week high of $136.99.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.