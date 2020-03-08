Insider Selling: ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Sells $773,202.78 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,053 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.26, for a total value of $773,202.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,386.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shane Emswiler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of ANSYS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,857,310.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $237.78 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.25 and a 1-year high of $299.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.00 and its 200-day moving average is $243.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on ANSYS from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,006,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $215,031,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $11,326,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in ANSYS by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

