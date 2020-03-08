Insider Selling: Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Insider Sells $721,640.64 in Stock

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $721,640.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.98. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $104.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.45.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIN. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CL King began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,636,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,039,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,358,000 after purchasing an additional 240,509 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 249,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,309 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $18,600,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 115,421 shares in the last quarter.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

