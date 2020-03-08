Christopher C. Womack Sells 9,843 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Stock

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $50.17 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.74%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $494,229,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.