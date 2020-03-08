Kimberly Alexy Sells 10,000 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Kimberly Alexy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $710,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,103.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.69. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -899.63 and a beta of 0.65. Five9 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at $814,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after acquiring an additional 97,979 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,540,000 after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Five9 from to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $71.15 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.