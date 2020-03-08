Insider Selling: Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CFO Sells $662,672.52 in Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $662,672.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,268 shares in the company, valued at $10,506,456.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chegg stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. Chegg Inc has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -391.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth about $16,309,211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,487,000 after buying an additional 2,460,087 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,553,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,618,000 after buying an additional 23,052 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,029,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,865,000 after buying an additional 273,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,384,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,407,000 after buying an additional 50,191 shares in the last quarter.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

