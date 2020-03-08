DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Major Shareholder Buys $612,749.60 in Stock

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 41,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $612,749.60. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 167,456 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $2,469,976.00.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07. DermTech has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DermTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of DermTech as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

