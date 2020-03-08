DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Major Shareholder Buys $612,749.60 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 41,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $612,749.60. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 2nd, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 167,456 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $2,469,976.00.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07. DermTech has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DermTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of DermTech as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Allergy Therapeutics Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap
Allergy Therapeutics Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap
Manchester United Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows
Manchester United Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows
Daniel P. Burkland Sells 12,632 Shares of Five9 Inc Stock
Daniel P. Burkland Sells 12,632 Shares of Five9 Inc Stock
Dorvin D. Lively Acquires 15,000 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc Stock
Dorvin D. Lively Acquires 15,000 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc Stock
Lana L. Hillebrand Sells 8,944 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc Stock
Lana L. Hillebrand Sells 8,944 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc Stock
Randy Ban Sells 10,000 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems Stock
Randy Ban Sells 10,000 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report