Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell Sells 5,000 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SRPT opened at $117.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $158.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.71.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.10 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,226,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price (up previously from $211.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

