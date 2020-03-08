Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $261,000 Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,437 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,106 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,159,000 after purchasing an additional 410,940 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $10,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.90. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

