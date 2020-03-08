Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,629 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,893 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,369,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 361.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,073,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after buying an additional 840,526 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 921,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,914,000 after buying an additional 535,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,125,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,811,000 after buying an additional 497,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 976,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.58.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

