Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $262,000 Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,961 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,209,000 after purchasing an additional 108,064 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 392,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 283,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,282,000 after purchasing an additional 46,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 276,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,669 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

Cintas stock opened at $272.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.26 and its 200 day moving average is $269.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $191.91 and a one year high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

