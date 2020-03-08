Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,167,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $9,116,000. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 411.6% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 52,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 41,844 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,539,000 after buying an additional 38,104 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.14.

In related news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JKHY opened at $161.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.77. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $129.22 and a one year high of $174.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.82 and its 200-day moving average is $149.33.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.86%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

