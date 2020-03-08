Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.04.

