Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 123,587 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,587 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.48.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

