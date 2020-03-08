Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 90,545 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90,545 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 682.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of XRX opened at $31.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.79. Xerox Corp has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

