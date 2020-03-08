Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,494 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.52. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.10 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

