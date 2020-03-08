Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,921 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 854.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,243,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,268,000 after acquiring an additional 28,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

Shares of IPGP opened at $121.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 9.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.89. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $113.67 and a 52 week high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

