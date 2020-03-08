Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 22,221 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,221 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXC. ValuEngine cut shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

Shares of DXC opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. DXC Technology Co has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.10.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

