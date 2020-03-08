Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 69,683 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,380,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after buying an additional 138,951 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,997,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 408.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,691,000 after buying an additional 116,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $269.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.31. The stock has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

