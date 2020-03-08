Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 96.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,909 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 152.2% during the third quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,660,296,000 after acquiring an additional 82,951 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,420 shares of company stock valued at $10,589,887. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $127.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.56 and its 200 day moving average is $113.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.59.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

