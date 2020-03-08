Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) versus Twilio (NASDAQ:TWLO) Critical Survey

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Qualys alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Qualys and Twilio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys 0 8 7 0 2.47 Twilio 0 2 20 0 2.91

Qualys currently has a consensus price target of $96.57, suggesting a potential upside of 22.44%. Twilio has a consensus price target of $145.04, suggesting a potential upside of 42.52%. Given Twilio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Twilio is more favorable than Qualys.

Volatility & Risk

Qualys has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twilio has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qualys and Twilio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys 21.56% 18.38% 10.71% Twilio -27.07% -5.39% -4.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Qualys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Twilio shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Qualys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Twilio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qualys and Twilio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys $321.61 million 9.59 $69.34 million $1.67 47.23 Twilio $1.13 billion 12.30 -$307.06 million ($1.83) -55.61

Qualys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twilio. Twilio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Qualys beats Twilio on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers and resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.