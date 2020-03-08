Contrasting Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) & Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) and Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorporation NA has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

71.1% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Zions Bancorporation NA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Zions Bancorporation NA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Northwest Bancshares and Zions Bancorporation NA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 Zions Bancorporation NA 0 13 4 1 2.33

Zions Bancorporation NA has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.56%. Given Zions Bancorporation NA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zions Bancorporation NA is more favorable than Northwest Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Zions Bancorporation NA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares 21.37% 8.35% 1.07% Zions Bancorporation NA 25.15% 12.19% 1.21%

Dividends

Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Zions Bancorporation NA pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zions Bancorporation NA pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Zions Bancorporation NA has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Zions Bancorporation NA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares $516.79 million 2.93 $110.43 million $1.05 13.50 Zions Bancorporation NA $3.25 billion 1.79 $816.00 million $4.33 8.15

Zions Bancorporation NA has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Bancshares. Zions Bancorporation NA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation NA beats Northwest Bancshares on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets. The company was founded on June 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Warren, PA.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. It also offers personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, and Internet and mobile banking services. In addition, the company provides self-directed brokerage services; small business administration lending and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; corporate trust services for municipalities; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 433 branches. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.