Comparing OHA Investment (NASDAQ:OHAI) & InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB)

OHA Investment (NASDAQ:OHAI) and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get OHA Investment alerts:

OHA Investment has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OHA Investment and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OHA Investment -99.92% -3.20% -1.45% InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . -13.00% 9.53% 4.15%

Dividends

OHA Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.0%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . pays out 101.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OHA Investment and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OHA Investment $8.47 million 3.13 -$10.25 million N/A N/A InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . $34.40 million 2.67 -$14.54 million $0.99 6.74

OHA Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc ..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.6% of OHA Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of OHA Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for OHA Investment and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc ., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OHA Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.93%. Given InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . is more favorable than OHA Investment.

Summary

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . beats OHA Investment on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

OHA Investment Company Profile

OHA Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in small and mid size and middle market private companies. The fund typically invests in acquisitions, buyouts, growth, development, expansion, monetizations, revitalization, restructuring, recapitalizations, and special situations. It seeks to invest in energy, natural resources, niche manufacturing, value added distribution, business services, healthcare products and services, consumer services, etc. Within energy, the fund focuses on oil and gas production and development including limited exploration or technology risk; midstream including pipelines, storage, gathering and processing systems; coal mining, production, and services; and oilfield manufacturing. It seeks to invest in companies based in the United States. The fund primarily invests between $5 million and $100 million in its portfolio companies. It invests in the form of unitranche (combined senior and subordinated debt), secured, senior, and subordinate debt; convertible debt; preferred equity; project equity; loans; securities of foreign companies; production payments, net profits interests, and similar investments; and senior secured and mezzanine loans and may receive equity investments in portfolio companies in connection with such investments. The fund makes asset and project based investments in private companies and can also invest in public companies. It seeks to make exit by allowing the portfolio company to refinance the facility often with senior debt or by the sale of the portfolio company's assets or the entire company.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for OHA Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OHA Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.