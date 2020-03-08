Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €171.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €171.00 ($198.84) price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays set a €147.00 ($170.93) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €156.00 ($181.40) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €147.54 ($171.56).

AIR stock opened at €99.50 ($115.70) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €130.00 and its 200-day moving average is €127.55. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

