Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €28.00 Price Target

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARL. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Aareal Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.85 ($32.38).

Aareal Bank stock opened at €23.98 ($27.88) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 7.25. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a twelve month high of €31.90 ($37.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of €29.05 and a 200-day moving average of €28.54.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

