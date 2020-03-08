Barclays Reiterates €13.20 Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

Barclays set a €13.20 ($15.35) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

B4B3 has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($17.79) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €13.90 ($16.16) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Metro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.58 ($15.79).

ETR B4B3 opened at €11.35 ($13.20) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.77 million and a PE ratio of -10.85. Metro has a 52 week low of €10.15 ($11.80) and a 52 week high of €14.50 ($16.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.85.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

