Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) a €115.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BEI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Independent Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €104.94 ($122.02).

Beiersdorf stock opened at €98.78 ($114.86) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €103.64 and its 200 day moving average is €106.00. Beiersdorf has a twelve month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a twelve month high of €117.25 ($136.34).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

