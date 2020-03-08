BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pareto Securities set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of BYW6 opened at €24.70 ($28.72) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $836.72 million and a P/E ratio of 17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.50. BayWa AG/AKT o.N. has a one year low of €22.30 ($25.93) and a one year high of €29.50 ($34.30). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.75.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in agricultural resources, such as fertilizers, crop protection, grains, seeds, and feedstuff; collects, stores, and sells harvested produce; and supplies dessert and organic pome fruits.

