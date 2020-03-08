Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BEI. Nord/LB set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Independent Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €104.94 ($122.02).

BEI stock opened at €98.78 ($114.86) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €103.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €106.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Beiersdorf has a 1-year low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 1-year high of €117.25 ($136.34). The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.32.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

