Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Mar 8th, 2020

Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.12) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.94% from the company’s current price.

CCAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €58.67 ($68.22).

Corestate Capital stock opened at €41.50 ($48.26) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $878.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Corestate Capital has a 1 year low of €25.45 ($29.59) and a 1 year high of €45.80 ($53.26). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €34.79.

About Corestate Capital

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

