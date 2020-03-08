Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BEI. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €104.94 ($122.02).

Shares of ETR:BEI opened at €98.78 ($114.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €103.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Beiersdorf has a fifty-two week low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a fifty-two week high of €117.25 ($136.34).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

