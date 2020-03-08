Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €110.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BEI. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €104.94 ($122.02).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

ETR:BEI opened at €98.78 ($114.86) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Beiersdorf has a 1-year low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 1-year high of €117.25 ($136.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €103.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of €106.00.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.